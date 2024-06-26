Copa America: Messi frustrated but Argentina through

Argentina edge Chile 1-0 to seal quarter-final place

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Chile's Victor Davila. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina became the first side to book passage into the Copa America quarter-finals after a late strike from Lautaro Martinez earned them a 1-0 Group A victory over Chile on Tuesday.

The defending champions had to wait until the 88th minute for the winner. Giovani Lo Celso's shot was saved by Chile's Claudio Bravo after a Lionel Messi corner kick but Martinez was on hand to fire home the rebound.

The goal stood after a lengthy VAR review for offside.

Argentina top the group with six points after two matches, with Canada in second on three following their 1-0 win over Peru earlier on Tuesday. Chile and Peru have one point each.

"These matches are always like this, we have to continue in the same way, treating the matches in this way, as they are all going to be complicated," Martinez told TyC Sports.

"Everything was tight, they set up lines of five at times ... but we are happy that at the end of the day we ended up taking the three points, which is what we wanted to start with."

The loss extended Chile's winless streak against Argentina in the Copa America to 30 matches.

Chile have won the Copa twice but have never beaten Argentina in regulation time at the tournament, getting the better of them on penalties in the final of the 2015 and 2016 editions.

There was little to separate the two in a cautious opening spell at MetLife Stadium but once Argentina got going it quickly turned into a one-sided contest.

Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez tested keeper Bravo with tame efforts, while Rodrigo de Paul smashed a swerving right-foot effort just over the crossbar.

Captain Messi, who played a role in both of Argentina's goals in their opening win over Canada, was once again at his brilliant best and nearly opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a powerful low drive that hit the post.

Argentina kept up the pressure in the second half and Alexis Mac Allister was unable to connect with a pin-point free kick from Messi to spurn a gilt-edged opportunity.

Rodrigo Echeverria recorded Chile's first shot of the match in the 72nd minute, a powerful strike from distance which was kept out by Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine goalkeeper, who barely had anything to do for over an hour, found himself called into action twice more over the next few minutes, keeping out efforts from Echeverria and Marcelino Nunez.

Just as it looked like the 15-times Copa America champions would be made to rue their missed chances, substitute Martinez's goal ensured victory and a top-two spot in the group.

The defending champions had the chance to kill the game off in stoppage time with a two-on-one break but Martinez fired a close range shot straight at Bravo.

"We have a tough group, very evenly matched, we had chances to score," Bravo said. "The next opponent is going to be tough like these two we've had."

In the group's final fixtures on Saturday, Argentina play Peru in Miami while Chile take on Canada in Orlando.

Canada beat 10-man Peru 1-0 to boost knockout stage hopes

IMAGE: Canada midfielder Richie Laryea (22) controls the ball against Peru forward Andy Polo (7) during the first half of a Copa America match at Children's Mercy Park. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A second-half strike from forward Jonathan David helped Canada secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Peru in their Copa America Group A match in Kansas City on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

David's 74th-minute goal was Canada's first under new manager Jesse Marsch. Prior to Tuesday's victory the Canadians had failed to score in two international friendlies and their opening Copa America match against Argentina.

"We're going to enjoy the moment, but know the work isn't done," captain Alphonso Davies told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

The win moves Canada into second spot in the group on three points, above third-placed Chile and Peru, both with one point.

The match was played in hot and humid conditions, with assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsing on the field late in the first half and having to receive medical treatment before being replaced.

While Canada had the majority of possession in the first half Peru had the better chances, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau pulling off a sharp save to deny Piero Quispe and Gianluca Lapadula having a goal ruled out for offside.

The momentum swung in Canada's favour after the break as Peru defender Miguel Araujo was sent off in the 59th minute following a VAR check for a heavy challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg.

David's winner, from Canada's first shot on target, came 15 minutes after Araujo's expulsion when Peru were caught out by a swift counter-attack following a throw-in deep in Canada's half.

Cyle Larin initiated the break from his own box before releasing Shaffelburg, who delivered a pinpoint cross for David to slot past advancing goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

"We were too naive in the first half, but played more direct in the second half," Canada's Stephen Eustaquio told TSN.

Crepeau was instrumental in preserving Canada's lead, making two crucial stops in second-half stoppage time.