Rediff.com  » Sports » Copa America: Chile hold Peru to goalless draw

Copa America: Chile hold Peru to goalless draw

June 22, 2024 09:48 IST
Action from the Copa America match between Chile and Peru on Saturday.  

IMAGE: Action from the Copa America match between Chile and Peru on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy CONMEBOL Copa América/X

Chile and Peru missed the chance to take a big step toward Copa America quarter-final qualification on Friday night, playing out a dour 0-0 draw in their Group A opener in Arlington, Texas.

The teams, who have each won two Copa America titles, were striving to join Argentina on three points after the defending champions' 2-0 victory over Canada, whose qualification hopes have also been boosted by the draw.

 

The stalemate reflected the struggles of Chile and Peru in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, where they have jointly managed just four goals across 12 matches.

Chile's Alexis Sanchez squandered the game's best opportunity in the 16th minute.

The former Inter Milan and Arsenal forward missed a golden opportunity when he received Victor Davila's low cross in the six-yard box, only to send his effort soaring over the crossbar.

"They started aggressively. I had two chances and this is the Copa America and you have to make them," Sanchez said.

"We were imprecise in our passes, we played only one game before coming here."

Chile showed more attacking flair but failed to execute the crucial final pass in a first half marred by injuries, with Peru's Luis Advincula subbed off in the 35th minute and Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes being replaced at half-time.

Peru's Miguel Araujo nearly broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, forcing Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo into an acrobatic save with a well-connected header from Sergio Pena's free kick.

Despite Peru's striker Gianluca Lapadula creating the most dangerous moments of the second half, he failed to seriously challenge Bravo.

His most promising chance came in the 57th minute, when a deflection fell to him, but his slip resulted in a weak shot easily saved by Bravo.

In the 79th minute, his volley from Pena's corner forced Bravo into another save, and the keeper managed to collect the rebound just in time to prevent a second attempt.

"I think we played a great game and, with that attitude, we can take any game forward," Lapadula said.

"The first half was much more defensive and the second much more offensive. I had two clear chances and we have to keep working like that. I think we played a great game and it will be our start."

Bravo's performance in goal capped a special night for the former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper, who at 41 years, 2 months and 16 days became the oldest-ever Copa America player.

Chile next face group leaders Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday, while Peru take on Canada in Kansas City.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
