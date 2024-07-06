Copa America: Canada beat Venezuela on penalties; make semis

IMAGE: Ismael Kone (No. 8) beats Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo during the penalty shoot-out to give Canada victory in the 2024 Copa America quarter-final at AT&T stadium, Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Photograph: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Canada advanced to the Copa America semi-finals with a 4-3 victory over Venezuela via the tie-breaker in the quarter-finals in Arlington, Texas, on Friday after the teams were locked 1-1 at full-time.

Ismael Kone scored the match-winner in the sixth round of penalty kicks after a third save by Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Jacob Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 13th minute before Salomon Rondon restored parity for Venezuela in the 64th.

Canada will meet defending champions Argentina on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in what will be a rematch of the opening game of the tournament, which Canada lost 0-2.

IMAGE: Ismael Kone celebrates scoring the match-winner for Canada in the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

In the shoot-out both teams scores thrice, forcing an extra round.

In what turned out to be the deciding round, goalkeeper Crepeau saved Jhonder Cadiz's kick and Kone calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Rafael Romo to clinch a memorable victory for the Canadians.