Colombia Earthquake: CONMEBOL Postpones Club Matches, Expresses Support

South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, has postponed two major continental club matches, including Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana fixtures, following a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia that claimed at least 164 lives.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site of a damaged building after an earthquake, in Cali, Colombia on Monday, August 10, 2026. Photograph: Christian EscobarMora/Reuters

Key Points CONMEBOL has postponed two continental club matches following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia.

The earthquake, which struck Colombia's coffee-growing region, has resulted in at least 164 fatalities.

The affected matches include Deportes Tolima's Copa Libertadores tie and Independiente Santa Fe's Copa Sudamericana match.

CONMEBOL expressed its support for Colombia and cited safety concerns and respect for victims as reasons for the postponements.

Colombia's domestic football league, DIMAYOR, has also suspended all local matches for the week.

South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL has postponed two continental club matches after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake tore through Colombia's coffee-growing heartland, killing at least 164 people.

Matches Affected by the Disaster

Deportes Tolima's Copa Libertadores tie against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, due to be played on Tuesday, and Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Santa Fe and Argentine side River Plate have been postponed. CONMEBOL said revised dates and venues would be announced in due course.

CONMEBOL's Statement and Support

"In these difficult times, CONMEBOL extends its affection and support to all of Colombia and, especially, to the great Colombian football family," the governing body said in a statement.

"In light of this exceptional situation, and to ensure everyone's safety and respect for the victims, the matches are temporarily suspended."

The Colombian Football Major Division (DIMAYOR) also announced the suspension of all domestic matches scheduled for the week.