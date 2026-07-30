Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi criticises Saffron Hockey Jersey

'Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this...'

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra said India's soul is based on brotherhood and unity. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey from blue to saffron, linking the move to broader concerns over attempts to rewrite the country's history.

Key Points 'The struggle for this country's independence was founded on non-violence and truth; the RSS played no part in it.'

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the country's core values could not be altered.

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha also questioned Hockey India over the change in jersey colour.

Speaking to reporters amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the country's identity was rooted in non-violence, truth and brotherhood, and that these values could not be taken away.

Her comments came after Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men's and women's teams on July 27, ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups.

"Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation," the Congress MP said.

"The struggle for this country's independence was founded on non-violence and truth; the RSS played no part in it. The entire nation knows the reality, and those who didn't are now realising what their true intentions are," the Congress MP added.

She said the Congress had led the freedom movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi and asserted that the country's core values could not be altered.

"The Congress party led that movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, and the very soul of this country is rooted in non-violence, truth, and brotherhood. No one can take that away -- not the RSS, nor anyone else," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"No matter how much they sow division, incite violence, or spread hatred, the country's soul -- defined by brotherhood, mutual love, and unity -- remains intact; they cannot strip that away," she added.

Earlier, former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision to have the national team wear an orange jersey.