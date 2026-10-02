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Lovlina Borgohain And Archery Team Secure Gold At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 02, 2026 15:36 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched a historic gold medal in the Women's 75kg Boxing at the Asian Games, ending a 12-year drought for India, while the women's recurve archery team also secured gold, bringing immense pride to the nation.

Key Points

  • Lovlina Borgohain secured a gold medal in the Women's 75kg Boxing at the Asian Games.
  • This victory ended India's 12-year wait for women's boxing titles at the Asian Games.
  • Borgohain's win on her 29th birthday upgraded her previous silver medal.
  • The Indian women's recurve archery team also won a gold medal at the Asian Games.
  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated both the boxing and archery teams for their achievements.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Friday on winning a gold medal in the Asian Games in Japan.

India's Golden Achievements At Asian Games

"A historic Gold and a birthday to cherish for our champion @LovlinaBorgohai. Heartiest congratulations to her on winning Gold in the Women's 75kg Boxing event at the #AsianGames2026. Her dedication, courage and years of hard work continue to bring immense pride to India," Kharge said in a post on X.

 

"Wishing her a very happy birthday and many more successes in the years ahead," the Congress chief added.

Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) claimed gold medals to end India's 12-year wait for women's boxing titles in the Asian Games, delivering contrasting but stirring final performances against their more-fancied opponents on Friday, and joined the legendary M C Mary Kom in the select group of Indian women boxers to have won titles at the continental showpiece.

One of the country's most decorated boxers, Borgohain defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 on her 29th birthday to upgrade the silver she had won in the last edition of the Asian Games.

Kharge also congratulated the Indian archery team for winning the gold and said it is "a proud moment for Indian archery".

"Heartiest congratulations to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning Gold in the Recurve Women's Team event at the #AsianGames2026.

"Their skill, composure and teamwork on the big stage have brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing them continued success in the journey ahead," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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