Kiren Rijiju Foresees Indian Fencers Winning Asian Games Medals And Qualifying For Olympics

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confidently predicts Indian fencers will achieve medal success at the Asian Games and secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, underscoring the sport's growing potential in India.
Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is confident that Indian fencers will not only win medals at the upcoming Asian Games but also qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rijiju, a former Union Sports Minister, also said the sport could capture the imagination of Indian youth as it is a "very interesting" game, and stressed the need to focus more on popularising fencing in the country.
Key Points
- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about Indian fencers winning medals at the upcoming Asian Games.
- Rijiju believes 2-4 Indian fencers will qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
- He stressed the importance of popularising fencing in India due to its engaging nature and Olympic medal potential.
- Fencing offers 12 gold medals at the Olympics across foil, epee, and sabre events.
- Rijiju reiterated the government's policy of non-interference in sports federations' internal selection matters, referencing the Manika Batra controversy.