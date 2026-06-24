Kiren Rijiju Foresees Indian Fencers Winning Asian Games Medals And Qualifying For Olympics

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confidently predicts Indian fencers will achieve medal success at the Asian Games and secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, underscoring the sport's growing potential in India.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about Indian fencers winning medals at the upcoming Asian Games.

Rijiju believes 2-4 Indian fencers will qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He stressed the importance of popularising fencing in India due to its engaging nature and Olympic medal potential.

Fencing offers 12 gold medals at the Olympics across foil, epee, and sabre events.

Rijiju reiterated the government's policy of non-interference in sports federations' internal selection matters, referencing the Manika Batra controversy.

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is confident that Indian fencers will not only win medals at the upcoming Asian Games but also qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rijiju, a former Union Sports Minister, also said the sport could capture the imagination of Indian youth as it is a "very interesting" game, and stressed the need to focus more on popularising fencing in the country.

Asian Games Medals And Olympic Qualification

"When I was sports minister, I gave it (fencing) priority and the sport has seen quite a bit of progress. I am hopeful that at the upcoming Asian Games (Aichi Nagoya, September 19-October 4), India will win medals in fencing," said Rijiju during the closing ceremony of the Asian Fencing Championships here on Wednesday. "Today, we have hosted Asian Championships. India can also host the world championship... I feel for 2028 Los Angeles (Olympics), 2-4 players will qualify from India in fencing given the way they are practising and performing."

Popularising Fencing In India

He said there is significant scope to popularise the sport among youth. "Hosting the Championships in India is a very big achievement. I came to know that several Indian players lost by a margin of just one or two points...they played very well. "In future, more focus should be given to fencing because it is a very interesting sport. There are 12 gold medals at stake in fencing at the Olympics, and its events in foil, epee and sabre are very interesting...they will catch the imagination of youth and the sport will become more popular," he added.

Government Stance On Sports Federations

On the issue of ace Indian table tennis player Manika Batra not being included in the Asian Games contingent, Rijiju said the government does not interfere in the internal affairs of sports federations. Manika was left out of the Asian Games for failing to meet the selection criteria of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), which required participation in national events. The Olympian has sought Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's intervention in the matter, asserting that she "deserves transparency, consistency, and accountability in the selection process." "We can speak about players and promotion of sport. In sports, we do not interfere in internal administration," said Rijiju.