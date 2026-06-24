Six Indian Golfers Compete At Czech Ladies Open

Indian golf stars Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth lead a strong contingent of six women golfers at the Czech Ladies Open, with Dagar aiming for her second title at the prestigious Ladies European Tour event.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Six Indian women golfers, including Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth, are participating in the Czech Ladies Open.

Diksha Dagar, a 2023 champion, returns to the event in excellent form, having secured four top-10 finishes this year.

Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs also showed strong performances last week, finishing T-3 and T-5 respectively.

Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari are competing through sponsor invites, with Vani having a consistent record at the Women's Indian Open.

The 54-hole tournament features other notable players like Jana Melichova and Marta Martin.

Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth, who had superb top-three finishes last week, are among the six Indian women who are part of the field at the Czech Ladies Open here this week. While Diksha and Avani were T-3, another Indian star, Pranavi Urs, was T-5. They will be joined by Hitaashee Bakshi, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari.

Diksha Dagar's Strong Return

Last week, the 25-year-old Diksha reached an impressive milestone, making her 150th appearance on the LET. Four days ago, Diksha and Avani finished T-3 at the Dutch Ladies Open after missing the playoff by a single stroke. Diksha is currently the strongest performer among the Indian contingent, placed 11th on the LET Order of Merit on the back of four top-10 finishes this year. She won her breakthrough LET title in 2019 and added another when she claimed the Czech Ladies Open title in 2023. Now chasing her second title, Diksha returns to one of her strongest venues in red-hot form after recording two consecutive top-10 finishes.

Indian Talent On Display

Vani and Ridhima have earned their spots this week through sponsor invites. Vani has proven her ability over the years in India, having never missed the cut at the Women's Indian Open since her first appearance in 2011. In 2025, she finished in the top 10 on the LET on two occasions. She finished T-10 at her home event and recorded a T-6 result at the Amundi German Masters. Ridhima is not a new name either, as she has made several appearances on the LET over the last few years. She is making her first start of the 2026 season this week.

Dagar's Confidence And Course Love

Diksha admitted to being excited for the week in Beroun. "I'm a much better player than I was when I won here because the learning process continues, and it's all about hard work. "Coming back here brings back amazing memories of how I won here. It reminds me of the holes I played well on and the holes where I made birdies," she said. "This golf course surprises me every year. It's in great condition, and I really love this course." Home favourite Jana Melichova (2022) and Spain's Marta Martin (2024) are the other big names in the 54-hole event.