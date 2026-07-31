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CONCACAF Rejects FIFA's World Cup Stake Sale Plan

July 31, 2026 09:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, has decisively rejected FIFA's controversial proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup, citing significant concerns over transparency and governance.

CONCACAF rejects FIFA World Cup stake sale

IMAGE: CONCACAF's 41 member associations expressed "deep concerns" about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/Reuters

Key Points

  • CONCACAF's 41 member associations unanimously rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal.
  • The rejection stems from 'deep concerns' regarding a lack of due process, a short deadline, and the absence of approval from relevant FIFA governance bodies.
  • CONCACAF emphasised the need for greater transparency and proper governance within FIFA's decision-making.
  • The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) is still studying the proposal and has not yet decided its position, despite CONCACAF's rejection.
 

CONCACAF rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal during a meeting on Thursday but stopped short of following UEFA's plan to boycott the global showcase, while the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said it would study the proposal before deciding its position.

Concerns Over Due Process and Governance

The regional bloc for North America, Central America and the Caribbean said its 41 member associations expressed "deep concerns" about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, a short deadline and the absence of any review or approval by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

"The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance," CONCACAF said in a press release. "For these reasons, CONCACAF and its 41 Member Associations have: Rejected the proposal."

Mexican Federation's Stance

The FMF later said FIFA had informed it of the proposal on July 28 and would provide member associations with additional information and documentation through a series of round tables before a decision is made. "The FMF will complete this process of study and analysis in order to take the decision that best serves the development of Mexican football," the federation added in a statement, without saying whether it supported CONCACAF's decision to reject the proposal.

Source: REUTERS
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