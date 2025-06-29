CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico down Saudi Arabia to enter semis

Saudi Arabia, who were invited to play in the tournament by the North American soccer governing body and reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group D, did well to contain heavy favourites Mexico's attack in the first half.

IMAGE: Mexico forward Alexis Vega (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the second half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, USA on Saturday. Photograph: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images/Reuters

Alexis Vega's strike just after the break and a late own goal by Abdullah Madu secured a 2-0 victory for Mexico over Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, setting up a clash with Honduras in the last four.

Honduras, who knocked out Panama in a penalty shootout earlier in the day, will face defending champions Mexico in the semi-finals in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy with the team's work," said Vega, who scored for Mexico for the first time since 2022. "We will give everything to recuperate, get ready and try to reach another grand final."

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez's quick through ball set up Vega's sprint into the box, and although keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi blocked the first attempt, the Toluca striker found the target from the rebound, putting the 12-time champions ahead in the 49th minute.

Tournament debutants Saudi Arabia's hopes of making a comeback were put to bed in the 81st minute, with Matteo Chavez's cross from the left taking a deflection off defender Madu and finding the net, doubling Mexico's lead.

VEGA'S HEROICS

Vega's diagonal shot from the left in the 13th minute was just too high for Marcel Ruiz, and Ali Majrashi's acrobatic overhead clearance stopped Roberto Alvarado's left-footed kick from reaching Raul Jimenez in the box two minutes later.

Majrashi almost put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 20th minute when he capitalised on a defensive error to run up to the Mexico box unguarded, but his shot missed the near post.

Vega, who created the biggest chances for Mexico, delivered a corner kick to an unmarked Edson Alvarez in the box, but Al-Aqidi's quick save denied the Mexico captain just before the half-hour mark.

Midfielder Gilberto Mora, who became the youngest to play for Mexico as he made his international debut at 16, found Vega with a short cross from the left just before half time but the striker shot wide.

Mexico, who had only one shot on target in the first half, looked for an early breakthrough after the break as Ruiz cleared the Saudi defensive line to receive Vega's through ball but hit the crossbar from close range.

The groans of the Mexico supporters turned to cheers when Vega finally broke the deadlock a minute later.