HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico down Saudi Arabia to enter semis

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico down Saudi Arabia to enter semis

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 29, 2025 10:45 IST

x

Saudi Arabia, who were invited to play in the tournament by the North American soccer governing body and reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group D, did well to contain heavy favourites Mexico's attack in the first half.

Mexico forward Alexis Vega (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the second half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, USA on Saturday 

IMAGE: Mexico forward Alexis Vega (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the second half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, USA on Saturday. Photograph: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images/Reuters

Alexis Vega's strike just after the break and a late own goal by Abdullah Madu secured a 2-0 victory for Mexico over Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, setting up a clash with Honduras in the last four.

Honduras, who knocked out Panama in a penalty shootout earlier in the day, will face defending champions Mexico in the semi-finals in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy with the team's work," said Vega, who scored for Mexico for the first time since 2022. "We will give everything to recuperate, get ready and try to reach another grand final."

 

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez's quick through ball set up Vega's sprint into the box, and although keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi blocked the first attempt, the Toluca striker found the target from the rebound, putting the 12-time champions ahead in the 49th minute.

Tournament debutants Saudi Arabia's hopes of making a comeback were put to bed in the 81st minute, with Matteo Chavez's cross from the left taking a deflection off defender Madu and finding the net, doubling Mexico's lead.

Saudi Arabia, who were invited to play in the tournament by the North American soccer governing body and reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group D, did well to contain heavy favourites Mexico's attack in the first half.

VEGA'S HEROICS

Vega's diagonal shot from the left in the 13th minute was just too high for Marcel Ruiz, and Ali Majrashi's acrobatic overhead clearance stopped Roberto Alvarado's left-footed kick from reaching Raul Jimenez in the box two minutes later.

Majrashi almost put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 20th minute when he capitalised on a defensive error to run up to the Mexico box unguarded, but his shot missed the near post.

Vega, who created the biggest chances for Mexico, delivered a corner kick to an unmarked Edson Alvarez in the box, but Al-Aqidi's quick save denied the Mexico captain just before the half-hour mark.

Midfielder Gilberto Mora, who became the youngest to play for Mexico as he made his international debut at 16, found Vega with a short cross from the left just before half time but the striker shot wide.

Mexico, who had only one shot on target in the first half, looked for an early breakthrough after the break as Ruiz cleared the Saudi defensive line to receive Vega's through ball but hit the crossbar from close range.

The groans of the Mexico supporters turned to cheers when Vega finally broke the deadlock a minute later.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September
India-Pak likely to face off in Asia Cup in September
The untold story of Pant's recovery after car crash
The untold story of Pant's recovery after car crash
Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa
Indian teen sensation Tanvi creates history in Iowa
One Year On, Rohit Relives ICC T20 World Cup Triumph
One Year On, Rohit Relives ICC T20 World Cup Triumph
Should India drop this all-rounder in Birmingham Test?
Should India drop this all-rounder in Birmingham Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmika rocks her airport look1:39

Rashmika rocks her airport look

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym0:41

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym

Shefali Jariwala death: Security guard recalls last sighting before sudden death4:25

Shefali Jariwala death: Security guard recalls last...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD