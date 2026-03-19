Commonwealth Youth Games Set for Malta and Gozo in 2025

Malta and Gozo are gearing up to host the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Games, promising a thrilling competition with a record-breaking para sport programme and the debut of sailing and water polo.

Key Points The 2025 Commonwealth Youth Games will take place in Malta and Gozo from October 29 to November 4.

The Games will feature eight sports, including swimming, athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo, and weightlifting.

The event will include the largest para sport programme in the history of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Sailing and water polo will make their debut at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2025.

Approximately 1,200 athletes aged 14-18 from 74 Commonwealth nations are expected to participate.

The eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Malta and Gozo from October 29 to November 4 next year.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on October 29, followed by an action-packed six days of sport programme from October 30 to November 4.

The Games will feature eight sports -- swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo and weightlifting.

Statements on the Upcoming Games

"Malta 2027 promises an electrifying and competitive atmosphere, showcasing the home of Maltese sport. World class facilities will provide our young athletes with a truly transformative experience, helping to inspire and develop the stars of tomorrow," Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive Katie Sadleir said in a media release on Thursday.

Para Sport and New Additions

The Games will mark the largest para sport programme in the competition's history, building on the landmark inclusion of para athletics at the most recent Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.

The Games will also see the debut of sailing and water polo at a Commonwealth Youth Games.

Athlete Participation and Venues

Malta is expecting to host approximately 1,200 athletes, aged 14-18 from across the Commonwealth's 74 nations and territories.

The venues include Cottonera Indoor Pool, Tal-Qroqq National Pool, Marsa Athletics Stadium, Marsa Sports Centre, Mellieha Bay, Gozo Indoor Sports Pavilion, Marsalforn Bay.