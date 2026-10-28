Ugandan Women Dominate Nigeria In Commonwealth Kabaddi

Ugandan women's kabaddi team showcased a dominant performance, securing a decisive 65-22 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points Ugandan women achieved a comprehensive 65-22 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday.

Uganda's win secures their spot in the semifinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Nalwoga Nahia and Nalubega Olivia were key players for Uganda, scoring 22 and 11 points respectively.

Bangladesh women hammered England 79-13 in another match, but their two losses prevented them from reaching the last four.

The semifinals will see Uganda face Kenya, and hosts India take on Sri Lanka.

Ugandan women registered a comprehensive 65-22 victory over Nigeria to march into the semifinals of the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship here on Wednesday.

Their victory sets up a semifinal showdown against fellow African counterparts and Group B toppers Kenya, while hosts India, who topped Group A, lock horns with South Asian neighbours Sri Lanka in the other semifinal.

Uganda Secures Semifinal Berth

Uganda, who needed a victory to consolidate the second spot in the group, were neck-to-neck with Nigeria in the initial phase of the match.

Uganda were leading 16-9 when the Nigerian coach called a timeout. After the timeout, Uganda asserted themselves and led 35-12 at half time.

Nalwoga Nahia and Nalubega Olivia were pivotal to Uganda's win with 22 and 11 points respectively.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh women, riding on Sraboni Mollick's 27 points and Bristhi Biswas's 12 points, hammered England 79-13 in a lop-sided clash.

Bangladesh outscored England 48-12 in raid points and 16-2 in tackle points in addition to inflicting 12 all outs on their opponents.

Bangladesh ended the group assignments with two victories and two losses. The defeats to Kenya (by nine points) and Sri Lanka (by 11 points) put paid to their hopes of reaching the last four.