Tejaswin Shankar Wins Historic Commonwealth Games Decathlon Bronze

India's Tejaswin Shankar etched his name in athletics history, winning a bronze and securing the nation's first-ever decathlon medal at the Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar in action during the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon javelin throw at Scotstoun stadium, Glasgow, on Friday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal at the Commonwealth Games.

He won a bronze medal in the gruelling multi-event discipline.

Shankar accumulated a total of 7976 points over two days of competition.

This historic achievement follows his high jump bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

IMAGE: India's Tejaswin Shankar, Nigeria's Jami Schlueter, Canada's Damian Warner and Kenya's Edwin Too in action during the men's decathlon 1500 metres. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

National record holder Tejaswin Shankar overcame long-standing knee injury problems to script history, as he became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching a bronze in Glasgow on Friday.

He aggregated 7976 points in the gruelling 10-discipline event over two days, competing despite chronic patellar tendinitis (jumper's knee), which led to him pulling out of the men's high jump event earlier at the Glasgow Games.

A heartbroken Tejaswin was in tears after being forced to withdraw from the high jump following his opening attempt after the flare-up of the long-standing issue.

It was his second Commonwealth Games, having won the high jump bronze in the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

His national record is 8057 points.

IMAGE: Tejaswin Shankar and Grenada's Lindon Victor, who won the gold medal, react after the decathlon 1500 metres. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The 27-year-old, who also won a decathlon silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, was second overnight after five events, behind Canada's Damian Warner, who eventually took the silver with 8036 points.

Tejaswin rose to the third spot after the ninth event -- javelin throw -- and he maintained that place with a fifth place finish in the 1500 metres, which was the last event.

Paris Olympics bronze medal winner Lindon Victor of Grenada took the gold with 8096 points.