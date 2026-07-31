Seema Kaliramna Wins Discus Bronze Despite Three Fouls

Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna clinched a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, showcasing resilience despite a challenging final series of throws, while compatriot Nidhi Rani secured a commendable fourth place.

IMAGE: Seema Punia Kaliramna poses with the national flag after finishing third in the Commonwealth Games women's discus throw final at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Seema Kaliramna secured a bronze medal in the women's discus throw at the Commonwealth Games.

Her third attempt of 58.65m was sufficient for the podium finish, despite three subsequent fouls.

Compatriot Nidhi Rani narrowly missed a medal, finishing in fourth place.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold, and Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver.

Seema Kaliramna's achievement marks a successful return to competition after motherhood.

India's Seema Kaliramna committed three successive fouls, but her third attempt of 58.65 metres was enough to clinch a bronze medal in the women's discus throw, while compatriot Nidhi Rani finished fourth, in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday.

Seema endured a nervy finish, fouling her fourth, fifth and sixth attempts, but her third-round effort proved enough to hold on to bronze.

Cameroon's Monie Nora Atim had one final chance to snatch the bronze but failed to produce the required distance, managing only 11.18m on her last attempt, allowing Seema to finish on the podium ahead of Nidhi.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won the gold with a Games-leading throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks took silver with 60.67m.

The 27-year-old Seema made a successful return to competition following motherhood and won gold at the 2025 National Games. She is also pursuing a PhD.

Competition Highlights And Indian Performances

Nidhi opened India's campaign with a throw of 53.19m but was immediately overtaken by Nigeria's Obiageri Pamela Amaechi (53.68m) and Uganda's Monie Nora Atim (55.37m).

Seema, meanwhile, began with a foul after sending her discus into the net.

Tunks then moved to the top with an opening effort of 58.21m before Hall seized the lead with 59.27m.

Nidhi responded with a strong second-round throw of 55.67m to climb to third, but Seema soon leapfrogged her compatriot by launching the discus to 57.32m in the second round.

Tunks improved to 60.67m to strengthen her hold on the silver medal position before Seema enhanced her own mark to 58.65m at the halfway stage, putting herself firmly in contention for bronze.

Hall consolidated her supremacy with a fourth-round effort of 60.95m and then sealed the gold with her best throw of 61.66m in the fifth round.

Parul Chaudhary 13th in women's 5000m final

Meanwhile, Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary endured a disappointing Games campaign, finishing 13th in the women's 5000m final.

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose season and personal best stands at 15:04.26, clocked 15:08.56 to finish outside the top 10.

Australia's Rose Davies and Jessica Hull won the gold and silver medals with season-best timings of 14:44.53s and 14:45.01s respectively, while Scotland's Megan Keith also produced a season-best 14:49.10s to take bronze.

The result extended India's wait for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the women's 5000m. Earlier, Parul, whose pet event is the 3000m steeplechase, also missed out on a medal in her favourite discipline.

The Hangzhou Asian Games champion in the 5000m had shattered the National record with a time of 15:04.26s while finishing second at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice, France, last month.