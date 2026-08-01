Pathirage wins CWG Javelin gold; Neeraj, Yashvir take silver, bronze

India's stars Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh secure silver and bronze medals respectively, as Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage easily takes Commonwealth Games Javelin gold.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra waves to the stands after finishing second in the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Friday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points

Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games with a season-best 85.83 metres throw.

Yashvir Singh, making his Games debut, clinched a surprise bronze medal with a personal best throw of 85.41m.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with an impressive 89.75m throw.

Indian athletes finished 2-3 on the podium, showcasing strong performance in javelin.

The competition took place under challenging cold and windy conditions in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage proved too good for the field in the men's Javelin Throw with a best throw of 89.75 metres, recorded in his second attempt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal, while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion produced a season-best throw of 85.83m in his second attempt, which was good enough for a second place finish.

His effort on Friday was just a shade better than the 85.69m he produced while finishing fourth at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, his only other event this season.

India's Double Podium Finish In Javelin

The 24-year-old Yashvir, on his debut at Games, stunned one and all with a personal best 85.41m throw in his sixth and final attempt as Indians finish 2-3 on the podium.

His earlier personal best was 83.72m.

Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold as expected with a best throw of 89.75m, which he recorded in his second attempt.

The near 90m throw was noteworthy as the athletes were competing under cold and windy conditions.

He is the lone javelin thrower this season to breach the 90m mark.