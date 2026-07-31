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Indian mixed 4x400m relay team secures spot in Commonwealth Games final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V July 31, 2026 19:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team, featuring Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh, and Rashdeep Kaur, secured their place in the Commonwealth Games final in Glasgow.

India mixed relay cwg

IMAGE: The Indian quartet clocked 3:20.98 minutes to finish fourth in Heat 2, earning a place in the 8-team final as the seventh fastest side. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the Commonwealth Games final.
  • The team, comprising Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh, and Rashdeep Kaur, clocked 3:20.98.
  • They secured their spot by finishing fourth in Heat 2, qualifying as one of the fastest losers.
  • The final race is scheduled for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.
  • India's season best is 3:17.06, with the national record at 3:12.87.

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall in the round one heat races in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

The Indian quartet of Vishal TK, Anisa Babu, Rajesh Ramesh and Rashdeep Kaur clocked 3:20.98 to take the fourth spot in Heat 2 to sneak into the final to be held on Saturday.

 

India's Path to the Final

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest advance to the final.

Nigeria took the overall top spot, winning Heat 1 with a time of 3 minutes 14.58 seconds while England (3:15.11) and Australia (3:15.21) were second and third respectively.

The season best for the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team is 3:17.06, while the national record stands at 3:12.87.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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