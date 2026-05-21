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India Gears Up To Celebrate Commonwealth Games Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 21, 2026 14:27 IST

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India is set to celebrate Commonwealth Games Day on May 24 with a nationwide event promoting fitness, sportsmanship, and national pride, featuring prominent athletes and a focus on preparing for CWG 2030.

Key Points

  • India will celebrate Commonwealth Games Day on May 24 with events across 8,000 locations.
  • The main event will be held in Ahmedabad, featuring shooter Anjum Modgil and badminton player Trupti Murgunde.
  • The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Ahmedabad to promote fitness and national pride.
  • A CWG-themed exhibition will showcase India's sporting achievements and flagship schemes.
  • Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and former Commonwealth medallists will participate in the event.

Shooter Anjum Modgil and badminton player Trupti Murgunde will be among the sporting stars in attendance when the country celebrates the Commonwealth Games Day on May 24 across 8,000 locations with the main event in Ahmedabad.

The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Ahmedabad on May 24 "in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games movement, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, fitness and national pride", the sports ministry stated on Thursday.

 

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, will lead the event in Ahmedabad.

Promoting Fitness And National Pride

"The theme for this edition, 'A New Icon for a Fitter India â Pedalling to 2030', reflects the vision of preparing India for CWG 2030 through fitness, unity and sporting spirit."

A special CWG-themed exhibition will also be inaugurated during the event, showcasing India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years, alongside flagship schemes such as the Khelo India Mission and Sports Goods Manufacturing initiatives.

Celebrity And Athlete Participation

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with former Commonwealth medallists, including Rajani Etimarpu (Hockey), Gurjit Kaur (Hockey), Sonika Tandi (Hockey), Ankur Mittal (Shooting), Murgunde and Modgil (Shooting), as well as thousands of cyclists, will participate in the event.

"Union Ministers, State Ministers, MPs and public representatives will participate in their respective regions, further strengthening Sports Jan Bhagidari across the country," the ministry said.

Engaging Youngsters Through Competitions

In the run-up to the CWG Day celebration, a nationwide quiz competition, reel-making contest and torch design competition were organised on the MY Bharat platform, which saw participation from more than one lakh youngsters.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle has so far reached 3.07 lakh locations across 74 editions, with participation by over 50 lakh cyclists.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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