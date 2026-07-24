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India's Commonwealth Games Day 3: Key Events And Athletes To Watch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 24, 2026 21:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the complete schedule for Indian athletes on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games, featuring key competitions in gymnastics, swimming, boxing, and more, as they vie for medals in Glasgow.

Srihari Natraj

IMAGE: India's Srihari Natraj will be seen in action in Men's 50m backstroke event. Photograph: SAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple disciplines on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games.
  • Gymnastics features Pranati Nayak and others in the women's team final and individual qualification.
  • Swimming events include Dhakshan Shashikumar and Srihari Natraj in freestyle and backstroke.
  • Boxing sees Sachin Siwach in the Men's 60kg Round of 32 against Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh.
  • Lawn Bowls and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball also have Indian representation.

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes on the third day of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Indian Athletes In Action On Day 3

GYMNASTICS:

 
  • Women's team final and individual qualification -- Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal, Riddhi Sharma -- 2:30pm

PARA SWIMMING:

  • Men's S14 200m freestyle heats: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni -- 4:15pm; final at 12:45AM (if he qualifies).

SWIMMING:

  • Men's 400m freestyle heats: Dhakshan Shashikumar -- 4PM; final at 11:30PM (if he qualifies).
  • Men's 50m backstroke final: Srihari Natraj -- 12:20AM (if he qualifies).

LAWN BOWLS:

  • Men's singles sectional match: Putul Sonowal
  • Women's pairs sectional match: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh vs Tonga's Paris Baker and Milkha Nathan (3:50PM)

BOXING:

  • Men's 60kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) at 4:00pm.

3x3BASKETBALL:

  • Women's wheelchair: India vs Wales -- 5PM.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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