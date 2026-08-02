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CWG 2026: India finish fourth on medals table; Australia top yet again!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Updated: August 03, 2026 00:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Boxing emerged as one of India's biggest contributors, accounting for 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, while many track and field and para athletes too produced a string of podium finishes.

Sakshi Chaudhary

IMAGE: Sakshi Chaudhary celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's 51kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • India finished fourth in the 2026 Commonwealth Games medal tally with 39 podium finishes.
  • The Indian contingent secured 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals.
  • Boxing was a major contributor, earning 10 medals including seven gold for India.

India signed off from the 2026 Commonwealth Games with another impressive medal haul, finishing fourth in the pecking order with 39 podium finishes despite competing in a significantly trimmed sporting programme that excluded some of its traditional strongholds.

India won 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals. Australia topped the table with 171 medals, including 70 gold, while England (110 medals), and Canada (62) were second and third respectively. Hosts Scotland ended fifth with a total of 39 medals, same as India but with less number of silver.

India's medals at CWG 2026

India's Strong Performance Across Disciplines

The Indian contingent produced a series of standout performances over the 11-day competition in Glasgow, collecting medals across disciplines such as boxing, athletics, judo, para sports, and weightlifting to reinforce its status as one of the Commonwealth's sporting powerhouses.

Boxing emerged as one of India's biggest contributors, accounting for 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, while many track and field and para athletes too produced a string of podium finishes.

While the boxers delivered consistently, the judokas added crucial medals to the tally.

 

Overcoming Challenges And Looking Ahead

Although the absence of sports such as shooting, badminton, wrestling, hockey, and table tennis, along with the reduced overall programme, affected India's medal prospects compared to previous editions, the contingent adapted well to the changed landscape and remained among the most successful teams at the Games.

There were, however, a few disappointments, with India's campaign suffering an early setback when judoka Tulika Maan was ruled out before the Games after being provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures under anti-doping regulations.

With the Glasgow chapter coming to an end, India's focus now shifts to the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The official handover during Sunday's closing ceremony will mark the beginning of preparations for the centenary edition, with the country set to host the Games for the second time after New Delhi in 2010.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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