Commonwealth Games 2026: India kick off campaign with bowls fixtures

India begin their Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign on Thursday with a 124-member contingent, as Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu spearhead the country's medal challenge.

IMAGE: Members of the Indian lawn bowls team at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points India begin their Glasgow 2026 campaign on Thursday with a 124-member contingent and two bowls matches.

Indian athletes will compete in 13 disciplines, including eight able-bodied and five para sports.

Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu headline India's medal challenge in athletics and weightlifting respectively.

India will begin their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow on Thursday with a 124-member contingent looking to make a strong start despite a reduced competition programme.

The Glasgow Games will be held across four venues. India's campaign opens with two bowls matches before the opening ceremony later in the day.

Indian able-bodied athletes will compete in eight disciplines -- athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, bowls and swimming.

India's para-athletes will take part in five disciplines -- para-athletics, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, para-powerlifting, para-swimming and para-track cycling.

Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu Lead Medal Hopes

Athletics competition will be held from July 27 to August 1 at Scotstoun Stadium. Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra will spearhead India's challenge in track and field, with the men's javelin throw final scheduled for August 1.

Chopra will be looking to regain the Commonwealth Games title after missing the Birmingham 2022 edition because of injury. He won the gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting events will be held from July 26 to 30. Two-time Commonwealth Games champion and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead India's medal hopes in the sport.