Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina anchors India's medal hopes in boxing

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain leads India's boxing campaign in Glasgow, where a strong women's squad and promising young men aim to add to the country's rich Commonwealth Games medal haul.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain has earned direct entry into the Women's 75kg semifinals which guarantees her at least a bronze. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain begins her quest for the only major title missing from her career, entering the women's 75kg semifinals directly.

India's women's team is expected to be the country's strongest medal contender in boxing.

The men's squad features six Commonwealth Games debutants, who are looking to impress despite limited senior international experience.

Boxing, India's second-most successful Commonwealth Games sport with 44 medals, is expected to play a key role in the country's medal tally.

Assured of the only major medal missing from her decorated cabinet without even stepping into the ring, Lovlina Borgohain will now chase Commonwealth Games gold even as a new generation of Indian boxers look to announce themselves on the big stage starting in Glasgow on Friday.

With the Games trimmed to just 10 disciplines in the able-bodied programme, boxing is again expected to contribute a significant share in India's medal tally.

The sport has yielded 44 Commonwealth Games medals for India so far and another strong showing will be crucial.

Boxing Aims to Sustain India's Rich CWG Legacy



As many as eight Indian boxers have received first round byes. The likes of Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) are just one win away from securing medals.

Leading the charge will be former world champion Lovlina (75kg).

The 28-year-old received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg event, which features only five boxers.

Women's Team Leads India's Medal Challenge

The seven-member women's team, in fact, looks capable of matching or even bettering its return of two golds and a bronze from Birmingham.

Reigning 57kg world champion Jaismine will be among the biggest medal prospects despite returning from an illness that forced her to miss the recent training camp in the Czech Republic.

The Haryana boxer, who won bronze in Birmingham, will be aiming to upgrade the colour of her medal.

All eyes will be on Army boxer Sakshi Chaudhary who has dropped down from 54kg to 51kg.

She defeated world champions Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda during the selection trials before underlining her credentials with gold at the Czech Grand Prix.

Asian Games bronze-medallist Preeti (54kg) and Arundhati (70kg), fresh from their Asian Championships triumph, further bolster India's medal prospects.

Head coach Santiago Nieva is hopeful of a better show than four years ago when the women pugilists won two golds and a bronze medal.

"It will be tough for everyone to win gold. But I'd say we are capable of doing as good as we did last time or even better," Nieva told PTI.

Young men's squad looks to make its mark

The men's squad, meanwhile, is in transition with plenty of newcomers.

Six of the seven selected boxers will make their Commonwealth Games debut, with seasoned Asian Games bronze-medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) and Sumit Kundu (70kg) the only members with significant senior international experience.

Among the newcomers, Jadumani Singh (55kg) will attract considerable attention.

The Manipuri boxer has moved up from 50kg to the Olympic 55kg category, a shift that has freed him from draining and drastic weight cutting processes and allowed him to focus on performance.

Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) are also highly rated prospects, while multiple World Cup-medallist Sachin Siwach (60kg) being the strongest medal hope among the men.

The young squad may lack experience, but it possesses enough talent to spring a few surprises. India's finest boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games came in Gold Coast in 2018, when the team won seven medals, including three gold.

MC Mary Kom became the country's first woman to win a Commonwealth boxing title, while every Indian male boxer returned home with a medal.

The Indian boxing team:

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borghain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg).