Commonwealth Games 2026: Asmita Dey's inspiring journey from tragic loss to history

Asmita Dey dedicated her historic Commonwealth Games judo gold to her late father, whose sacrifices and support helped her rise from a small Tripura village to champion.

IMAGE: Asmita Dey secured India's first-ever judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Asmita Dey became India's first Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist in the women's 48kg category, dedicating her historic victory to her late father who supported her journey.

Raised in a financially struggling family in Tripura, Asmita overcame hardships as her cycle mechanic father sacrificed to help her pursue judo.

After her father's death, her mother inspired her to return to training, reminding her that stopping would mean giving up on the dream he had nurtured.

Battling pressure, sleepless nights and self-doubt, Asmita delivered a landmark performance, creating history for Indian judo with her Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The first person judoka Asmita Dey wanted to tell about her Commonwealth Games gold was the one person she no longer could do it.

Her father, a cycle mechanic who earned barely Rs 300 a day and raised his family in a mud house in a small village in Tripura, died of a brain stroke seven months ago.

On Friday, as the 23-year-old became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 48kg category, the medal felt as much his as hers.

"When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished because he was the one who supported me," Asmita said, struggling to hold back tears after her historic triumph.

Beating Odds to Realise a Father's Dream

For a few moments, the celebrations gave way to memories of the man who had carried her dream long before it became India's dream.

"I am from a very small village in Tripura. People there don't dream this big. But Papa always supported me," she said.

Money was always scarce. Her father repaired bicycles for a living, earning around Rs 300 a day, just enough to keep the household running.

The family lived in a modest mud house, but he never allowed financial hardship to become a hurdle in his daughter playing the sport she loved.

When a knee injury threatened to derail her career, he took her to Delhi for treatment, bought medicines and did everything within his means to ensure she could return to the mat.

"He brought me to Delhi for treatment and bought medicines," she recalled.

• CWG 2026: Harsh Singh Clinches Historic Judo Gold

How a Mother's Words Brought Her Back

His sudden death in December last left Asmita devastated. The man who had been her biggest supporter and constant source of reassurance was gone, and with him, she felt, went her dream of competing on the biggest stage.

But while Asmita struggled to come to terms with the loss, her mother quietly stepped into the role her husband had left behind.

Just 10 days after the funeral, she asked her daughter to return to training.

"If I stop you today, your father will think I am shattering your dreams," she told her.

Asmita packed her bags and returned to the Sports Authority of India centre in Bhopal.

Sleepless Nights, Sacrifices and a Historic Triumph

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, she had full of anxiety and endured sleepless nights.

"I have worked so hard for this. Before this medal, I was unable to sleep in India. I used to stay awake thinking about the fights. Even if my body was tired, I was not able to sleep. I used to feel restless and then wake up for training at 5.30."

The nerves stayed with her after she arrived in Glasgow.

"When I reached here, I felt very anxious thinking what will happen. I just kept thinking I have to beat everyone and win," said Asmita who got a job in UP police in 2023.

That determination extended beyond the training hall. Even small pleasures became reminders of the goal she was chasing.

Her favourite sweet, 'laung latta', bought by her brother, remained untouched in the refrigerator back home.

"I would see it in the fridge and many times I almost ate it, but then I stopped myself," she said with a smile.

On Friday, every sacrifice found its reward.

The gold medal rewrote Indian judo's record books.