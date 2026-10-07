Ahmedabad Hosts Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships For The First Time

The second edition of the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships, featuring 144 players from 42 nations, has officially begun in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone as India hosts this prestigious multi-discipline event for the first time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashirupapara/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The second Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships began in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

144 players from 42 nations are competing in English Billiards, Snooker, 10-Ball Pool, Heyball, and Blackball.

This four-day event is the first time the prestigious multi-discipline Championships are being held in India.

India's contingent includes defending champions and medallists from the inaugural edition in Mauritius in 2025.

The Championships feature a formidable international field with world-class performers.

The second edition of the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships, featuring 144 players from across 42 nations, began here on Wednesday.

India Hosts Prestigious Cue Sports Event

The Championships will see 72 men and 72 women compete across English Billiards, Snooker, 10-Ball Pool, Heyball and Blackball.

The four-day competition will feature 10 medal events and marks the first time the prestigious multi-discipline Championships are being staged in India.

Hosted by the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), under the endorsement of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS) and Commonwealth Sport, the Championships mark a significant moment for Indian cue sports and form a centrepiece of BSFI's centenary celebrations.

India heads into the Championships with confidence after winning five medals at the inaugural edition in Mauritius in 2025.

Defending Commonwealth Women's Heyball champion Vidya Pillai, Men's Heyball silver medallist Shivam Arora and Women's 10-Ball Pool silver medallist Chitra Magimairaj headline the Indian challenge.

The Indian contingent will face a formidable international field featuring defending champions and world-class performers, including England's Kelly Fisher, South Africa's Craig Bouwer, Malaysia's Lim Kok Leong, England's Rebecca Kenna and Wales' Darren Morgan.

Speaking at the launch press conference, WCBS Vice President Mubarak Al-Khayarin said, "The Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships represent an important occasion for the sport, and we are delighted to see this year's edition take place in Ahmedabad."