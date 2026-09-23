CCA And Chessveda Join Forces For Online Chess Expansion

The Commonwealth Chess Association has officially partnered with Chessveda, a leading digital platform, to revolutionise and expand online chess activities, offering unprecedented opportunities for players across all Commonwealth nations.

Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Key Points The Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) has partnered with digital platform Chessveda.

The collaboration aims to promote and expand online chess activities across Commonwealth nations.

The partnership will provide more opportunities for players and chess communities to participate and compete.

Chessveda plans to organise online Chess Olympiads and major championships.

The initiative will explore new online and hybrid tournament formats to complement existing over-the-board activities.

The Commonwealth Chess Association (CCA) has partnered with digital chess platform Chessveda to promote and expand online chess activities across Commonwealth nations. The agreement was signed here on the sidelines of the 46th Chess Olympiad by CCA chairman Bharat Singh Chauhan and Chessveda chairman Nandan Jha. The signing ceremony was attended by presidents of chess federations from Commonwealth countries, along with Grandmasters, International Masters and other members of the chess community.

Boosting Digital Chess Engagement

"We are delighted to formalise this partnership with Chessveda and welcome them as an official partner for online chess. Digital platforms are opening new avenues for participation in chess, and this collaboration will enable us to provide more opportunities for players and chess communities across Commonwealth nations to participate and compete," Chauhan said in a release.

"The Commonwealth Chess Association is committed to promoting chess among all its member federations and to creating wider opportunities for players of different ages and levels. Our association with Chessveda will help us explore new formats and initiatives while complementing our existing over the board chess activities," he added.

Jha said Chessveda aimed to organise online Chess Olympiads and other major championships while providing grassroots players opportunities to compete on global platforms.

Chessveda's platform offers online chess playing, learning and training, tournaments, coaching, chess communities and chess-related content.

The CCA and Chessveda will explore online and hybrid tournaments, championships and other initiatives aimed at expanding participation in chess across Commonwealth nations.