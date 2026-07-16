Comeback Kings! Argentina's Great Escapes In FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate winning their World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Argentina are looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina registered a dramatic 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Argentina came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 match.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to another magical comeback as the world champions staged another dramatic comeback to snatch a 2-1 victory against England and reach a second successive World Cup final on Wednesday.



Argentina are on the brink of history, as they aim to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.



England looked set for victory after Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute before Argentina equalised with five minutes left and then snatched a stoppage-time winner.



After waves of late pressure, Enzo Fernandez finally broke through for Argentina in the 85th minute when Messi found him in space on the edge of the box to fire home from 20 metres past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the corner.

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez score the winner for Argentina against England. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Lautaro Martinez, an 81st-minute substitute, struck the winner in added time heading home from Messi's brilliant cross.



It was another remarkable recovery for an Argentina side who ground out another victory as they had throughout the knockout rounds, beating Cape Verde and Switzerland in extra time and coming from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2.



“I honestly think this team plays its best football when it's under pressure,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said after the match.



“When we're struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we've got. That's the feeling this team gives me.



A look at Argentina's thrilling comebacks in World Cup 2026:

Argentina edge Cape Verde in a thriller

IMAGE: Cape Verde defender Diney deflects the ball into his own goal following Cristian Romero's header at the fag end of extra-time to give Argentina victory in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Miami Stadium. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Reigning champions Argentina needed an extra-time own goal to overcome a Cape Verde side 3-2 with incredible levels of resilience in a thrilling contest.



The Africans, playing in their first World Cup, had twice come from a goal down to silence the vast majority of the crowd of 64,478 packed into a hot and humid Miami Stadium.



Six minutes into the second period of extra-time, Messi swung a corner into the box and Cristian Romero rose to head home off the arm of Cape Verde centre back Diney Borges as Argentina escaped with a narrow late win.

Argentina's great escape against Egypt

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Egypt during their Round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Messi inspired Argentina to a remarkable World Cup fightback as they came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic last-16 game.



Argentina were trailing 2-0 and 11 minutes from a shock defeat, but goals by Cristian Romero, Messi and two minutes into stoppage time from Enzo Fernandez kept them in the competition.



Egypt had been on the brink of one of the great World Cup upsets after Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico scored excellent goals, one in each half, and Messi had squandered an early penalty.



Messi orchestrated Argentina's dramatic revival as he provided the cross from which Romero headed home to start the comeback in the 79th minute and four minutes later Messi crashed home the equaliser.

Argentina beat Switzerland in extra time

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez celebrates with team-mates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Switzerland. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored deep in extra time to secure a dramatic 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Switzerland.



The match looked headed for a shootout before Julian Alvarez smashed a long-range shot into the top corner in the 112th minute that Gregor Kobel at full-stretch had no chance of saving.



Lautaro Martinez added a third for the holders nine minutes later when he calmly slotted home the rebound of Thiago Almada's shot.