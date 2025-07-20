HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Comeback King! Sreeshankar wins in Portugal

Comeback King! Sreeshankar wins in Portugal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 20, 2025 14:17 IST

x

Murali Sreeshankar

IMAGE: Murali Shreeshankar registered his best effort in the second round on Saturday night. Photograph: Murali Shreeshankar/Instagram

Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the title with a leap of 7.75m at the Meeting Maia Cidade do Desporto in Maia, Portugal, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet.

The Asian Games silver medallist registered his best effort in the second round on Saturday night.

Sreeshankar opened with a 7.63m jump, followed it up with his winning leap of 7.75m in the second round, and then recorded a solid 7.69m. His third attempt was a foul, while his final two jumps were measured at 6.12m and 7.58m.

 

Poland's Piotr Tarkowski matched Sreeshankar's 7.75m effort but his second best jump -- 7.58m -- was less than the Indian's 7.69m.

According to the World Athletics rules if two competitors tie, their second longest legal jump is used as a tie-breaker.

The meet marks the 26-year-old's second outing since returning from a long injury layoff following knee surgery. He had announced his comeback with a solid 8.05m win at the Indian Open Athletics Meet earlier this month.

Sreeshankar will be aiming to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo in September for which the direct qualifying distance is 8.27m.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist will be competing in Europe and Central Asia till August 14 for which the government has approved Rs 5.58 lakh.

In 2023, the Kerala athlete had become only the third Indian to finish in the top three in a Diamond League Meeting -- after Vikas Gowda and Neeraj Chopra -- with a third-place finish in Paris, but his Olympics hopes went up in smoke after an injury early in the 2024 season. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did Ashwin force Harbhajan out?
Did Ashwin force Harbhajan out?
India vs Pakistan called off! All about WCL controversy
India vs Pakistan called off! All about WCL controversy
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
Will July 20 Be India's International Chess Day?
PIX: Usyk demolishes Dubois with fifth round knock-out
PIX: Usyk demolishes Dubois with fifth round knock-out
'I feel out of place': Anderson on sharing trophy with Sachin
'I feel out of place': Anderson on sharing trophy with Sachin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Meat Delicacies To Eat Before Shravan Begins

webstory image 2

10 Indian States With The Best Roads

webstory image 3

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra Rolls Out Globally

VIDEOS

IND vs ENG: Team India arrives in Manchester via train1:17

IND vs ENG: Team India arrives in Manchester via train

Sushmita Sen Stuns in a Regal Blue Gown0:32

Sushmita Sen Stuns in a Regal Blue Gown

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll1:00

Aditi Bhatia looks like a Barbie doll

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD