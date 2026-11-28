Columbus Crew delivered a stunning upset, eliminating defending champions Inter Miami and Lionel Messi from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic stoppage-time goal, ending their quest for back-to-back titles.

IMAGE: Inter Miami's Leo Messi is tackled by Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira during the MLS Cup playoffs match. Photographs: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Columbus Crew defeated Inter Miami 1-0 in stoppage time, securing a 2-0 series sweep in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Santiago Rodriguez scored the decisive goal in the 92nd minute, eliminating defending champions Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi, despite leading the league in goals and assists, was unable to find a breakthrough for Miami.

Inter Miami's hopes of becoming the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since 2011-12 were ended.

Columbus Crew eliminated defending champions Inter Miami from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday, scoring two minutes into stoppage time to complete a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series and end Lionel Messi's title defence.

Just as the match appeared headed for a penalty shootout, Santiago Rodriguez struck in the 92nd minute, converting a cross from Anass Zaroury to send the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration.

Crew's Dominant Performance

Columbus, who stunned Miami 3-0 in the opening game of the best-of-three series, advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, while Miami's hopes of becoming the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since LA Galaxy in 2011-12 were over.

A tightly contested first half offered few clear opportunities, with Messi coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a free kick, while German Berterame also tested Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Missed Opportunities for Miami

Columbus threatened through Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez, whose effort was saved by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

After the break, Casemiro thought he had given the visitors the lead with a header following a pinpoint cross from Messi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Berterame then squandered a golden opportunity to put Miami ahead, sending a point-blank header over the crossbar before Rodriguez delivered the decisive blow late in stoppage time.

Messi's Playoff Exit

Messi, who led the league with 26 goals and 17 assists in the regular season to secure a second consecutive Golden Boot, was unable to find a breakthrough as Miami's title defence ended in the opening round.

The 39-year-old Argentine, who announced his retirement from international football following the 2026 World Cup, remains under contract with Miami through the 2028 MLS season.