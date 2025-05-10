HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Collins ends Swiatek's title defence in Rome

Collins ends Swiatek's title defence in Rome

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 21:07 IST

x

Poland's Iga Swiatek during her round of 32 match against USA's Danielle Collins

Holder Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Italian Open to American Danielle Collins after a 6-1, 7-5 third-round loss on Saturday in a major upset that will cost the Pole the world number two ranking as the defence of her French Open title looms.

Swiatek held a commanding 7-1 head-to-head record against Collins before the contest and yet another early defeat does not bode well for the 23-year-old, who has not won a tournament since her fourth triumph at Roland Garros last year.

"I played against Iga so many times ... When you play that many close matches and get this close and also play some of your best tennis and lose, I think you learn a lot," Collins, 31, said. "I feel like I applied that today, to the match."

Five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek went 5-0 down in the opening set before getting on the board to avoid a bagel.

Collins was lethal from the baseline, mixing it up with forehand and backhand service return winners as she picked apart Swiatek's serve in an opening set that was one-way traffic.

The second was level at 4-4 as Swiatek showed flashes of brilliance, but 31-year-old 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins showed no mercy, sealing victory in one hour and 44 minutes when a return went wide.

Collins fired 32 winners and converted six of eight break points while Swiatek, who had won the tournament three times in the last four years, made 22 unforced errors.

Swiatek has lost nine matches this year - as many as in all of 2024 - while she has not reached a claycourt final ahead of her bid to retain the French Open title later this month.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Discussions over IPL resumption to begin on Sunday
Discussions over IPL resumption to begin on Sunday
IPL shortlists three venues ahead of resumption
IPL shortlists three venues ahead of resumption
'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
'Please don't retire, Indian team needs you'
Gill Set To Lead Test Team; BCCI Mum On Kohli's Future
Gill Set To Lead Test Team; BCCI Mum On Kohli's Future
Bizarre scenes at T20 WC qualifier as UAE beat Qatar
Bizarre scenes at T20 WC qualifier as UAE beat Qatar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Memorable Kaifi Azmi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Stars Celebrating 1st Mother's Day

webstory image 3

Mother's Day Recipe: Chocolate Mousse

VIDEOS

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in precision strikes0:19

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in...

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni0:15

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD