Injuries sideline Gakpo, Dorgu from Nations League fixtures

Key players Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands and Patrick Dorgu of Denmark have been ruled out of their respective Nations League campaigns due to injuries, impacting their national teams' crucial upcoming fixtures.

IMAGE: Referee Szymon Marciniak gestures as Netherlands' Cody Gakpo reacts after sustaining an injury during the Nations League Group A2 match against Serbia at Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo sustained an ankle injury during a match against Serbia and will miss upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Serbia.

Gakpo, who has scored 25 goals in 56 appearances for the Dutch, will return to his club Liverpool for recovery.

Denmark's Patrick Dorgu was forced off with a thigh injury during their Nations League win over Wales and has been sent back to Manchester United.

Dorgu, a versatile player, has featured in all five of Manchester United's Premier League games this season.

Both players' absences will impact their national teams' strategies for the crucial Nations League matches.

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has been forced out of the country's Nations League games against Greece and Serbia this week because of injury, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Monday. Gakpo, who has scored 25 times in 56 appearances for the Dutch, hurt his ankle in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Serbia in Belgrade, going off after 17 minutes of the Nations League clash following a strong challenge by Sasa Lukic. The KNVB said he would return to his club Liverpool and new coach Xavi Hernandez would not call up a replacement.

Gakpo's Impact and Upcoming Fixtures

Gakpo netted the late equaliser in last week’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany, which was the first game since the World Cup for the Netherlands and a debut for Xavi. The Dutch play Greece in Thessaloniki on Thursday followed by a home clash against Serbia in Eindhoven on Sunday. Gakpo misses a return to the Philips Stadion where he played for PSV Eindhoven before moving to the Premier League.

Denmark's Dorgu Also Injured

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has been sent back from international duty after picking up an injury while playing for Denmark in their 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday. The versatile 21-year-old, who can play as a left winger, left back or wing back, was forced off during the first half, appearing to hold the back of his thigh.

“He has an injury and has to go home. A new one has to be called in," Denmark coach Brian Riemer told TV2. Dorgu has appeared in all five of United's Premier League games this season. He came on as a late substitute and assisted Matheus Cunha's equaliser as United drew 1-1 at Fulham in their last game before the international break.