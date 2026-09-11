Coco Gauff sees progress despite US Open semi-final loss to Rybakina

Despite a disappointing US Open semi-final exit against Elena Rybakina, American tennis star Coco Gauff remains optimistic, confident that the strategic adjustments to her game are beginning to yield significant progress and set the stage for future success.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff has had a good run over the last few months -- reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final, winning the Cincinnati title, getting to the last four in Toronto and making another deep run in New York. Photographs: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff's US Open campaign concluded with a semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina, who will become world number one.

Gauff believes her game changes are paying off, noting she played 'almost every match on my terms' at the tournament.

She acknowledged that the match against Rybakina was close, decided by a few crucial service games.

Despite the disappointment, Gauff had a strong summer, reaching a Wimbledon semi-final and winning the Cincinnati title.

Coco Gauff's US Open title bid ended in disappointment on Thursday after a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina, but the American will leave New York convinced that the changes she has made to her game are beginning to pay off.

"I think I played almost every match on my terms," the 22-year-old told reporters.

"I think the worst match for me was maybe the quarter-final where I maybe fell back into some old habits, but in 24 hours I was able to switch that.

"I'm just excited to keep putting in the work for another year, another two years, and see where I'm at 24, 25, and where my game can take me."

Gauff's Reflection

Rybakina, who will take over as world number one from Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, maintained constant pressure on Gauff and edged the key moments.

"I think she played really well. I thought it was a really good match, and honestly, it came down to a couple service games of mine in both sets, and I didn't quite hold," Gauff said.

A Strong Summer Season

The American, who won the US Open title in 2023, has had a good run over the last few months, reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final, winning the Cincinnati title, getting to the last four in Toronto and making another deep run in New York.

"My dad came up to me and was like, you accomplished so many great things this summer, and I'm like, I don't care about the summer," she said.

"But, I mean, it's the goal. I want to be a consistent player. I want to give myself as many opportunities to lift a trophy. But, yeah, it hurts."