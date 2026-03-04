Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Civilian Losses in Middle East

World No. 4 Coco Gauff expresses concern over civilian casualties amid the Iran conflict, as the crisis disrupts tennis events in the Middle East and strands players in Dubai.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff voiced her concern as Iran conflict hits tennis tour. Photographs: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

World No 4 Coco Gauff expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East on Tuesday and said innocent lives were being taken in the wake of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Key Points Iranian state media reported over 160 civilians, including girls at a school, were killed in a strike; US officials said they would not deliberately target schools and are reviewing the incident.

Gauff called the situation “unfortunate” and said innocent lives were being lost due to “unnecessary violence.”

The WTA has strong Middle East ties, having staged the WTA Finals in Riyadh last year, with Saudi Arabia’s PIF sponsoring the rankings.

Italian player Jannik Sinner reflected that global crises put sport into perspective.

US President Donald Trump's administration has given conflicting reasons for the attack, while Iran has said the U.S. assault was unprovoked.

Iranian state media has said that among the civilian casualties were more than 160 killed in a strike on a ​girls' school on Saturday. Administration officials have said they are looking into the incident and that the US would not deliberately target schools.

"First off, what's happening is unfortunate, and my thoughts and prayers are out there for everyone affected and for the innocent lives being taken," American Gauff told reporters at the Indian Wells tournament.

"I think it's a lot of unnecessary violence going on."

War affecting tennis

The war in Iran has spilled over into the tennis world.

An ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates was abruptly halted and then cancelled on Tuesday due to a security alert, which led to players and personnel fleeing ‌the courts to designated safe areas.

Meanwhile some players, ATP staff, and coaches, including Gauff's coach Gavin MacMillan, have been stranded in Dubai following a tournament there as the conflict has led to widespread travel disruptions in the region.

The WTA has strong ties to the Middle East, with the season-ending WTA Finals being held in Riyadh last year and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) being the naming-rights sponsor the WTA women's rankings.

Gauff, 21, added that she has always felt safe competing in the region, and expressed gratitude for having left the area before the escalation of violence.

"I think it's just a lot of unfortunate circumstances that are happening right now," she said.

"I am thankful that I was able to get out of that before things turned to where it is now."

Reflecting on the broader implications of global strife, Italian player Jannik Sinner said: "There are certain scenarios we cannot control, so I tried to be focused.

"But you also realise that there are much more important things in life than playing tennis."