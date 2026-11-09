Gauff outlasts Pegula in thrilling WTA Finals clash

Coco Gauff emerged victorious over compatriot Jessica Pegula in a gruelling three-set battle at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, while Linda Noskova also secured a strong debut win against Marta Kostyuk.

IMAGE: USA's Coco Gauff in action during her group stage match against compatriot Jessica Pegula. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula in a three-set thriller (6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2) at the WTA Finals, marking her first match in a month.

Gauff highlighted the intensity of the match, noting her shoes were "pretty torn up" from the aggressive play required.

Linda Noskova secured a strong debut win at the WTA Finals, beating Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4.

Noskova emphasised the importance of giving "one last push of the season" at the significant year-end tournament.

The WTA Finals feature top players competing in a round-robin format for the season-ending championship.

Coco Gauff shredded her shoes but stayed one step ahead of Jessica Pegula to defeat her compatriot 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 on the first day of the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Gauff had beaten Pegula three months ago in Cincinnati and had the right formula once again, as the 2024 winner showed superb versatility in a round-robin clash between the top two Americans in the season-ending championship. The frequent rivals were 5-5 in their head-to-head record before Sunday and appeared perfectly matched through a tight opening set, where Gauff got the break from the baseline on the fourth set point.

Gauff's Gritty Performance

Pegula took back the momentum by winning the first three games of the second set before Gauff dug in her heels, saving three set points in the 10th game to level it at 5-5. Gauff then saved two break points and shouted in celebration as she clinched the 10-minute 11th game. Pegula saved match point in the 12th and found another gear in the tiebreak, taking the set with a shot down the line.

Up a break in the third set, Gauff extended her lead to 5-2 when she ran up to the net and forced her opponent into an error. She capped a terrific performance with a triumphant roar as Pegula sent one past the baseline on the third match point. "Honestly, I was having a lot of fun today. I took a little break, it was my first match in a month," said Gauff, who was last in action at the China Open in early October. "To play a tournament like this with no preparation is something I've never done in my career. I'm just really happy to get through today. It was a tough match."

Noskova's Strong Debut

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates after winning her group stage match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The 22-year-old said she had to be aggressive to deal with Pegula's game.

"I also had to run a lot," she added. "My shoes are pretty torn up now. Some of my shoes are like somewhere on the court there, so I'm going to have to change shoes tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Czech Linda Noskova got the better of Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4. The eighth-ranked Noskova is keen for another accolade after her breakthrough win at Wimbledon this year and she got off to a fine start in her WTA Finals debut, applying pressure from the baseline and at the net. The pair traded early breaks before Noskova slammed her foot on the gas in the first set, where Kostyuk was unable to hold her serve until the seventh game.

Looking Ahead in the Tournament

Kostyuk was a late addition to the competition after world number one Elena Rybakina pulled out, and the Ukrainian was never able to settle in against the Czech, who sent across 20 winners and sealed the match with a forehand to the back corner. "I definitely wanted to give this week one last push of the season," said Noskova, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells earlier this year. "It's a long year, we all are kind of drained and injured and all the things together, but it's one of the most important tournaments of the year."