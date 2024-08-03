Coach Rana praises Manu's stellar show at Paris Olympics

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana said that he is proud of the 22-year-old's performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Jaspal Rana said that Manu Bhaker did a great job at the ongoing Summer Games.

"Her performance in the Paris Olympics was extraordinary. I am proud of her performance. She has done a great job...It was unbelievable...," Jaspal Rana said.

Manu Bhaker's coach added that he is proud of the Indian shooter's two bronze medals.

"She won the two bronze medals by a margin of points. So, I am happy for those two...This was not easy and getting to that fourth position was not that easy. I am happy with her performance...," he added.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games, however, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing in fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.