Coach Martinez steps down after Portugal's ouster from FIFA World Cup 2026

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has officially announced the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez, confirming the end of his tenure after the expiry of his contract and following Portugal's exit from the World Cup.

IMAGE: Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) officially confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez and his coaching staff.

Martinez's contract expired, leading to the mutual termination of the relationship.

The announcement follows Martinez's statement two days prior about leaving after Portugal's World Cup Round of 16 exit.

Martinez, appointed in January 2023, guided Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025.

The FPF has initiated the search for a new coach to maintain the national team's winning culture.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Wednesday confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez following the expiry of his contract. "The Portuguese Football Federation announces that it officially ended its contractual relationship with the National Team Coach, Roberto Martinez, and his coaching staff this Wednesday," the FPF said in a statement.

Martinez's Tenure and Departure

The announcement came two days after Martinez said he would be leaving the role following Portugal's 1-0 defeat by Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 on Monday. The 52-year-old Spaniard was appointed Portugal coach in January 2023 after leaving Belgium and guided the team to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025.

Search for a Successor

The FPF said it had already begun the search for a successor "with the aim of continuing to promote the ambition and winning culture" within the national team set-up.