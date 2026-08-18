India's Hockey Coach Marijne Demands More Precision From Team

India's women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne, despite a commanding 6-1 win over South Africa at the FIH Women's World Cup, is pushing his team for enhanced precision in passing and finishing as they prepare for a crucial encounter against England.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points India secured a dominant 6-1 victory over South Africa in the FIH Women's World Cup.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne stressed the importance of greater precision in passing and finishing despite the win.

Marijne warned against complacency, noting the decisive upcoming match against England.

The coach highlighted the need for improved passing quality, crucial for international hockey success.

Forward Lalremsiami, an Arjuna Award nominee, expressed motivation from the honour and team's collective effort.

India head coach Sjoerd Marijne was pleased with his team's six-goal effort against South Africa but stressed the need for greater precision in passing and finishing as the side moved closer to the second round of the FIH Women's World Cup here on Tuesday.

India, who had held world number four China to a 2-2 draw in their opening Pool D match, thrashed South Africa 6-1 to go to the top of the group.

Coach Marijne Demands More From Team

"I am very happy with the goals but I am also a very critical person. I always want more from my team. That's the only way to make the next steps," Marijne said after the match.

"We could have scored more goals today. Sometimes we were not efficient or not precise," he added.

The Dutch coach, however, warned his players against reading too much into the current standings, with England awaiting India in their final pool match.

"I told the girls after the match that we have three points and a better goal difference than England, but we have to play against them in the last pool match. That match will decide the pool standings."

Focus On Passing And Team Development

Marijne identified passing as one of the areas India need to improve, stressing that international hockey demands more than individual brilliance.

"The quality of passing should be better. We always talk in India about individual skills, but international hockey is all about passing. We were a little bumpy today in passing, not efficient with the direction or receiving."

Marijne said the team is concentrating on its own development rather than worrying about other results.

"We are really busy with our own process and working hard on our game," he said.

Looking Ahead To England Match And Player Motivation

He also praised England, who India will face in a potentially decisive pool match.

"England team is very good. If you look at the score, it looks like an easy win for China but it wasn't. England did really well. We must not close our eyes with just the results today and the draw against China. England is also a higher-ranked team and they beat us this year."

Indian forward Lalremsiami was delighted with the team's collective effort and said the players were focused on improving their own performance.

"Feeling very happy that we played as a team. We will review our performance and see where we can improve as a team. We are not thinking about other things and focusing on our game," she said.

Lalremsiami, who was named for the Arjuna Award, said the honour has provided her with additional motivation.

"Arjuna Award is a big honour and motivates me to play even better for my country. My team is also very happy for me. My family, supporters and those who have helped me in this journey are all very happy," she said.