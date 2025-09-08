Coach Fulton hails unbeaten India after Asia Cup triumph

'We have enough time to build towards Asian Games and World Cup.'

IMAGE: India's Hockey Coach Craig Fulton after India claimed the Asia Cup title on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Following his side's win over South Korea in the final of the Asia Cup and consequent World Cup qualification, Indian team head coach Craig Fulton has his eyes on both the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games next year and expressed happiness at the team's undefeated run.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team clinched the continental title as they registered a comfortable 4-1 win over defending champions South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. India lifted the Asia Cup trophy after a long gap of eight years, and with this victory, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, in Dhaka. Today, goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28',45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1') and Amit Rohidas (50'). Following this historic win, Hockey India announced Rs 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

Speaking to ANI after the win, Craig called it a huge effort from the staff and team alike to pull off a title win.

"We have been on the road for two months. We got the timing right and delivered in the finals. Really proud. Unbeaten in the tournament, a good sign always. Super proud, job done, qualified.

"We have enough time to build towards Asian Games and World Cup. Both are really important, the Hockey WC and Asian Games, so its a double tournament scenario. Right now, we are just going to enjoy," he added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh also was ecstatic with the win.

"Our target was a gold medal and a direct qualification to the World Cup. Our main aim is the World Cup now. The support has been great, I would like to thank the Bihar government for such a wonderful initiative. The crowd supported us so well since day one, and it helped us a lot," Harmanpreet told ANI with the trophy in his hand.

IMAGE: ndian Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh is handed the Asia Cup trophy after their win over South Korea in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Forward Dilpreet Singh, who scored two brilliant goals for his side during the match, said that the team had the momentum going for them after some difficulties in the first two matches. Also, he expressed solidarity with victims of Punjab floods.

"I had told yesterday that we were working on our tactics and techniques since day one. Our aim was to go inside the D, do short target goals, get penalty corners and deliver good assists. We did really well after missing a bit in the first two matches as we got our momentum. Right from day one, we wanted to qualify for the World Cup directly," said Dilpreet.

"This is a sad time for Punjab. Let us hope everything gets fine. Those who are separated from their families get to see them. We would try to help Punjab and its players as much as possible," he added.

Sukhjeet Singh, who delivered the first goal in the first minute itself, said: "We wanted to avail every chance we got and win. I am so happy to have qualified for the World Cup. This is our next target. We would want to perform well and bring home a medal."