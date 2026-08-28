CM Vijay hails Praggnanandhaa after historic Grand Chess Tour triumph

'...his victory in securing the champion's title is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance.'

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's post congratulating R Praggnanandhaa on winning the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) 2026 title in St Louis, USA on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy CMO Tamil Nadu/X

Key Points R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) 2026 title in St. Louis, USA.

He achieved a memorable comeback, beating US's Fabiano Caruana 15-13 after trailing 3-9 in the classical phase.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Praggnanandhaa, praising his 'extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance'.

Praggnanandhaa's strong performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz earned him a spot in the GCT Finals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for winning the Grand Chess Tour (GCT) 2026 title, hailing his talent and 'unwavering perseverance'.

Staging a memorable comeback, Praggnanandhaa went from trailing 3-9 in the classical phase to beating US's Fabiano Caruana 15-13 to claim the title on Thursday.

Historic Victory for India

'I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the young Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu, Mr. Praggnanandhaa, who has created history by becoming the first Indian to win the champion's title at the Grand Chess Tour 2026 held in St. Louis, USA,' the official X handle of the CMO Tamil Nadu read.

'Competing against the world's top players with remarkable mental fortitude and strategic brilliance, his victory in securing the champion's title is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance. This magnificent triumph not only instills new hope and inspiration in the younger generation but also brings immense pride to Tamil Nadu and India. I wholeheartedly wish Mr. Praggnanandhaa continued success in achieving many more milestones on the global stage,' the post added.

Road to the Championship

Praggnanandhaa, USA's Wesley So, USA's Fabiano Caruana and Vincent Keymer were four players taking part in the Grand Chess Tour finale, held from August 22-27.

The Grand Chess Tour 2026 consists six tournaments -- Super Rapid and Blitz Poland, Super Chess Classic Romania, Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia, St Louis Rapid and Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and finally the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

The Indian Grandmaster was the leading point-getter in the Sinquefield Cup alongside the US's Wesley So, with 5.5 each. Praggnanandhaa's excellent performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the win in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition earned him a spot in the GCT Finals.