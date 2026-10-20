Tamil Nadu CM Rewards Asian Para Games Bronze Winners

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a significant cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each for para-athletes Jehan Dorab Madan and Baby Sahana Ravi, who clinched bronze medals in table tennis at the Asian Para Games, celebrating their inspiring achievements.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday lauded Jehan Dorab Madan and Baby Sahana Ravi for their bronze medals at the Asian Para Games.

Madan secured bronze in Table Tennis Men's Singles Class 19, while Ravi won bronze in Women's Singles Class 9.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each for their achievements.

CM Vijay expressed his congratulations and stated that their victories serve as an inspiration for young para-athletes in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday lauded Jehan Dorab Madan for winning bronze in Table Tennis Men's Singles Class 19 and Baby Sahana Ravi for securing bronze medal in Women's Singles Class 9 at the Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Chief Minister's Congratulations And Incentives

Commending their performance, the Chief Minister said, "my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to athlete Jehan Dorab Madan, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the Men's Singles Class 19 category in table tennis at the 5th Para Asian Games. In recognition of his achievement, a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh will be awarded on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu."

This victory serves as an inspiration and motivation to the young para athletes of Tamil Nadu, he said on 'X' ,wishing Madan continued successes in reaching greater heights in the future.

In another post, Vijay congratulated "valiant sportswoman" Baby Sahana Ravi, for bringing pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the women's Class 9 category of the table tennis event at the 5th Para Asian Games and announced a similar cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh.

"Sportswoman Baby Sahana Ravi has accomplished this feat through her hard work and dedication. Her victory will provide new inspiration to the young para athletes of Tamil Nadu. My best wishes for her to achieve many more victories in the future and continue to bring pride to Tamil Nadu and India," he said.