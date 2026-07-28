CM Shivakumar Hails Shilpa K Shyla's Commonwealth Games Bronze

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lauded para-athlete Shilpa K Shyla for her inspiring bronze medal win in Shot Put at the Commonwealth Games, celebrating her determination and national pride.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points Karnataka's Shilpa K Shyla secured a bronze medal in the Women's F57 Shot Put at the Commonwealth Games.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar extended heartfelt congratulations to the para-athlete.

CM Shivakumar praised Shilpa's perseverance and fighting spirit as an inspiration for aspiring sportspersons.

Her achievement is celebrated as a moment of pride for both Karnataka and the entire nation.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated state athlete Shilpa K Shyla on winning the bronze medal in Shot Put at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying her achievement was a matter of pride for both the state and the nation.

CM Shivakumar Praises Shilpa's Inspiring Achievement

In a post on X, Shivakumar lauded the para-athlete's achievement and said her perseverance and fighting spirit would motivate aspiring sportspersons across the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to Karnataka's own Shilpa K Shyla on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's F57 Shot Put at the 2026 Commonwealth Games," he said.

"Your remarkable achievement is a proud moment for Karnataka and the nation. Your determination, resilience and unwavering spirit will inspire countless young athletes to dream big and strive for excellence," the chief minister said.

The CM also wished her greater success in the years ahead, wishing her continued success and many more laurels for India.