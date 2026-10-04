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Karnataka Celebrates Hockey Gold With CM Shivakumar's Praise For State Players

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 04, 2026 10:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar lauded the Indian Men's Hockey team for clinching gold at the Asian Games, proudly acknowledging the significant contributions of three players from Karnataka to this historic victory and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

  • Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey team for their Asian Games gold medal.
  • Three members of the victorious Indian hockey squad, including a goalkeeper, video analyst, and head physiotherapist, are from Karnataka.
  • India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing their fifth Asian Games gold and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • This victory marks India's second consecutive Asian Games hockey gold, a historic achievement for the eight-time Olympic champions.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey team for winning gold for India.

Karnataka's Contribution To Hockey Success

He said it was a matter of pride that three members of the team are from Karnataka.

 

"Adding to the pride of India's Men's Hockey Gold at the Asian Games, three members of the victorious team are from Karnataka," Shivakumar said.

Heartiest congratulations to Mohith H S, Harshith M Lakshman and Ranganathan M on their valuable contribution as goalkeeper, Video Analyst and Head Physiotherapist, he added.

"Karnataka is proud of you. Our best wishes for your continued success," Shivakumar said.

Reigning Olympic bronze medallist India hammered Malaysia 5-1 to defend their men's hockey gold in the Asian Games on Saturday, and the triumph also secured them a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While writing a new chapter in the history of Indian hockey, the eight-time Olympic champions also clinched their fifth Asian Games gold, and the second in a row for the first time.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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