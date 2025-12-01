CM Reddy trains as Hyderabad awaits Messi visit

IMAGE: CM Revanth Reddy trains ahead of the Hyderabad match. Photograph: Telangana CMO/X

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to kick off a friendly football match to be attended by legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Hyderabad on December 13.

Official sources on Monday said details of the event would be finalised in a few days.

The match, to be organised as part of the Congress government's celebrations to mark its second anniversary, would take place at the Uppal stadium in Hyderabad.

Reddy, an avid football fan and player, is likely to begin the match by kicking the ball.

Gearing up for the event, the CM practiced for the event at the MCRHRD Institute Ground in Hyderabad on Monday night, official sources said.

Clad in a football player's attire, Reddy participated in a rigorous practice session.

He also practised on Sunday night with a group of players.

Reddy had played a friendly football match with the students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here last year.

The Congress government will be organising celebrations from December 1 to 13 to mark the completion of two years in office.

Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge personally and invite them to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the proposed Bharat Future City, an official release said.

Reddy further said his government will release the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 during the celebrations for the development of the state.

The CM on November 28 said he is looking forward to welcoming Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi to the 'GOAT Tour to India 2025' next month.

The World Cup-winning captain will be in Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg, the first of his tour.