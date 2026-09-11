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How Sheetal Devi's Gold Medal Win Elevates India's Paralympic Archery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 11, 2026 15:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi has brought immense pride to India by securing a gold medal at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, further solidifying her position as a world champion.

Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi won gold at the World Archery Para Series Stage III.
  • The 19-year-old from Kishtwar district secured the women's compound individual title in Ahmedabad.
  • Sheetal Devi also earned a bronze medal in the Compound Mixed Team Event.
  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated her, highlighting her achievement as a moment of national pride.
  • World No. 1 Sheetal Devi showcased a composed performance in the final.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday congratulated Paralympics medallist Sheetal Devi on winning gold at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, saying her achievement was a proud moment for the entire nation.

Sheetal Devi's Remarkable Achievement

The 19-year-old, who hails from Kishtwar district in Jammu region, won the women's compound individual title earlier this week in Ahmedabad.

 

"Chief Minister congratulated Para Archer Ms. Sheetal Devi on winning the Gold Medal at the World Archery Para Series 2026, Stage III," the CM's office said in a post on X. "He said her remarkable achievement of winning Gold in the Women's Compound Individual Event and Bronze in the Compound Mixed Team Event is a proud moment for the entire nation, and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours," it added.

World No. 1 and reigning world champion Sheetal produced a composed performance against Kazakhstan's Aizada Seidan in a thrilling compound women's individual final.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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