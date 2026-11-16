MP Chief Minister Inaugurates World Snooker Championship, Pledges Academy Land

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 on Monday, announcing plans for a new billiards and snooker academy to boost sports in India.

Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formally inaugurated the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 on Monday.

The state government announced plans to provide land for the establishment of a billiards and snooker academy.

The championship features 145 male and female athletes from 32 countries.

Preliminary rounds of the championship began on November 13 and will continue until November 21.

A total prize money of US$40,000 is at stake in the IBSF World Snooker Championship.

As many as 145 male and female athletes from 32 countries are vying for honours the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 in here on Monday.

Chief Minister Inaugurates World Snooker Event

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formally inaugurated the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 in here on Monday.

On this occasion, he also announced that the state government will provide land for the establishment of a billiards and snooker academy.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister said that administration officials will discuss with sports organisations to find suitable land for the academy.

Boosting Sports Development in India

He mentioned the efforts to promote sports under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that attention is being paid to improving the performance of Indian players in all international competitions, including the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Championship Details and Prize Money

The preliminary rounds of the IBSF World Snooker Championship began on November 13. The championship will continue until November 21. A total prize money of US$40,000 is at stake.

As many as 145 male and female athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competition.