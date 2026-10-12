CM Mann Announces New Skating Track, Rs 1,790 Crore For Sports

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to transform Sangrur into a premier skating hub, announcing a new track and a substantial Rs 1,790 crore investment to bolster sports infrastructure and nurture talent across the state.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Monday that a new skating track will be built in Dhuri town of Sangrur district.

The Punjab government aims to develop Sangrur into a skating hub, providing international-level facilities for players.

The government has allocated Rs 1,790 crore for the sports sector for the first time to strengthen infrastructure and encourage young talent.

The fourth season of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' is currently underway, engaging lakhs of participants.

More than 3,000 rural sports grounds and village gyms are being developed to promote sports and healthy lifestyles among youth.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said a new skating track will be built in Dhuri town of Sangrur district.

"We are developing Sangrur into a skating hub to nurture international-level players," Mann said here while underscoring that two skating tracks already exist in the district.

"Our objective is to provide skaters with international-level facilities so that they can bring laurels to Punjab and the country. We will not allow any shortage of facilities or resources to hinder the progress of our players," Mann said.

Boosting Sports Infrastructure In Punjab

Interacting with the players, Mann said skating is a highly challenging sport that requires exceptional skills, technique and dedication. He also congratulated the players who won silver medals at the 19th and 20th Asian Roller Skating Championships.

Highlighting his government's commitment to sports, Mann said the government allocated Rs 1,790 crore exclusively for the sector for the first time. "Previous governments did not give sports the importance they deserved. Our government has allocated Rs 1,790 crore for sports for the first time to strengthen sporting infrastructure and encourage young talent," he said.

Nurturing Young Talent Through Initiatives

Mann pointed out that the fourth season of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' is underway, with lakhs of participants taking part in the initiative to identify and nurture emerging sporting talent.

"Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and pursue their sporting ambitions. We are also developing more than 3,000 rural sports grounds and establishing gyms in villages to promote sports and encourage our youth to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle," he said.