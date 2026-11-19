Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the prestigious Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Bhopal on Thursday, marking a significant milestone for sports in the state and highlighting India's growing international sporting infrastructure.

Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Thursday in Bhopal.

The CM declared it a "golden day for sports" in the state, noting it's the first time such an international championship is held there.

Yadav unveiled the Indian team's jersey and met players from India and Malaysia, who played the opening match.

The tournament, featuring teams from six countries plus India, will continue until November 28.

CM Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the international-level facilities and for developing a positive sports environment in the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy tournament at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda in Bhopal and asserted "today is a golden day for sports" in the state.

Yadav unveiled the Indian team's jersey and met players of the home team as well as that of Malaysia, who faced each other in the tournament's opening match.

Chief Minister Highlights State's Sporting Pride

"Today is a golden day for sports in Madhya Pradesh. The launch of the International Asian Championship, being held for the first time in the state, is a matter of pride for all of us. The first match is between India and Malaysia. This tournament will continue till November 28," the CM said.

"International-level facilities have been provided in this hockey stadium and the entire sports arena in Bhopal. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this," he added.

PM Modi's Vision For Indian Sports

Under Modi's leadership, a positive sports environment is developing in the country, and hockey is once again returning to its golden era, he said.

Teams from six countries, in addition to India, are participating in this tournament.

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the teams and players. We hope all the players will perform to their full potential," Yadav added.