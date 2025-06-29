Club World Cup: Chelsea survive Benfica scare

Extra time goals see Chelsea down 10-man Benfica to advance to quarters

IMAGE: Benfica's Antonio Silva in action with Chelsea's Liam Delap. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Chelsea scored three times in the second period of extra-time to hand 10-man Benfica a 4-1 defeat in Charlotte in their weather-affected last 16 Club World Cup clash on Saturday as the English side set up a quarter-final meeting with Brazil's Palmeiras.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in a nine-minute spell to take Enzo Maresca's side through after the teams had been forced off the pitch for almost two hours due to a lightning storm.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Reece James in the 64th minute and, after the teams returned to the field, Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was sent off two minutes into injury time.

But Angel di Maria scored from the penalty spot three minutes later to take the game into extra-time, from where Chelsea eventually prevailed to set up their meeting with Palmeiras on Friday.

"Very proud, the performance for me was top until 85 minutes when they stopped the game and it started a completely different game," said Maresca.

"When you are inside for more than one hour, it's not easy, but 1-1 and then we continued to play and the reward was the one that we deserved."

Chelsea captain James showcased his set-piece prowess to give the Premier League side the lead, breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute when he curled home a sublime free kick.

The match was halted five minutes from time due to a lightning storm near the Bank of America Stadium, activating the weather protocol and resulting in a break of almost two hours as teams and supporters were moved out of exposed areas.

Upon the teams' return, Prestianni was sent off for a second bookable offence seven minutes after the restart, but Benfica were given hope when di Maria scored from the penalty spot following Malo Gusto's handball.

Chelsea, though, made the most of their one-man advantage in extra-time.

Nkunku put Chelsea back in front three minutes into the second period when he lifted the ball over Nicolas Otamendi with an astute finish after Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had blocked Moises Caicedo's initial shot.

Six minutes later Neto hit Chelsea's third with a composed finish as he raced in on goal, having been found by Caicedo. Dewsbury-Hall completed the scoring in the 117th minute when he was released into space by Cole Palmer.

Paulinho's extra-time goal sends Palmeiras into Club World Cup quarters

IMAGE: Palmeiras' Paulinho scores their first goal. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Paulinho came off the bench to score a dramatic extra-time winner as Palmeiras edged out fellow Brazilians Botafogo 1-0 on Saturday to book their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

The match, played in Philadelphia's sweltering summer heat, remained goalless after 90 minutes of cagey and ill-tempered football.

In the 100th minute, Paulinho delivered the decisive moment, cutting in from the right, dribbling past two defenders and firing a low angled shot into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of Botafogo keeper John.

Botafogo pushed for an equaliser but failed to capitalise, even after Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men when Gustavo Gomez received a second yellow card for a tactical foul.

Palmeiras held firm to secure their first win against bitter rivals Botafogo in nearly two years, and will next face Benfica or Chelsea on Friday in Philadelphia.

"We played an incredible game," Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira told reporters. "We did very well in the 90 minutes and in extra time. We suffered together with one player less, but we deserved it."

It was a tense, compelling clash between familiar foes who have met in several significant games in recent years. Palmeiras overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Botafogo 4-3 in 2023, a result that derailed the Rio club's Brazilian league campaign.

Botafogo responded by eliminating Palmeiras en route to their 2024 Copa Libertadores triumph and had since gone unbeaten against them in five consecutive matches until Saturday.

The first half was a sluggish affair, with Palmeiras dominating possession but struggling to break down a deep-lying Botafogo defence.

Teenage winger Estevao, bound for Chelsea in a 60 million- euro deal after the tournament, provided Palmeiras’ only spark down the left flank. However, chances were few, and the first half saw just one shot on target, a fierce strike from Richard Rios that John superbly parried.

Botafogo looked far from the side who inflicted a shock defeat on Champions League winners Paris St Germain last week, and Palmeiras dominated possession against the South American champions.

Palmeiras returned with more urgency after the break, and Estevao tested John with a low shot from outside the box.

Botafogo responded through Artur, whose curling strike was comfortably saved by Palmeiras keeper Weverton, but they kept struggling to create clearcut chances.

Estevao had a goal ruled out for offside in the 50th minute before being substituted, a decision that proved pivotal as his replacement Paulinho came up with a deserved winner for Palmeiras.