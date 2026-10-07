Blue Colts Secure Resounding Win Against Myanmar U17

The India U17 men's football team showcased a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive 4-0 victory against hosts Myanmar in their final friendly match on Wednesday, boosting their confidence ahead of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Key Points The India U17 men's team defeated Myanmar 4-0 in their second friendly match on Wednesday.

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte opened the scoring, followed by an own goal, and strikes from Kamgouhao Doungel and Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi.

This victory marks head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo's first win with the India U17 squad.

Both India and Myanmar are preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with India returning home for further preparations.

The teams had previously drawn 1-1 in their first encounter three days ago.

The India U17 men's team ended their friendly tour of Myanmar with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the hosts in the second match here on Wednesday.

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte (40th) put the Blue Colts ahead in the first half.

An own goal by Kyi Thar (53rd) doubled the lead before Kamgouhao Doungel (60th) and Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi (72nd) found the net once each to complete the tally, as Mehrajuddin Wadoo registered his first win as India U17 men's head coach.

Dominant Performance In Friendly Tour

Both sides, who are preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, had played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting three days ago.

Wing-back Lawmsangzuala, winger Doungel and Gangte combined very well to launch a series of attacks. With the tall Manavathi also providing some more bite to the attack, the Indians came close to scoring on a few occasions but were off target or denied by goalkeeper Shin Thant Htoo.

But everything fell into place in the 39th minute for the Blue Colts.

Picking up a clearance inside his own half, Lawmsangzuala found Doungel free deep inside the Myanmar half. Doungel squared to Gangte, who nutmegged the advancing Satt Paing Aung, opened up the angle and fired away a ferocious right-footer past Shin Thant Htoo low into the far post.

Second Half Goal Spree

Myanmar did apply some pressure, but the Indian defence was not to be beaten. Goalkeeper Maroof Shafi was not called into any serious action as India went into the breather with their lead intact.

India shifted gears and scored three goals within 20 minutes after the restart.

Substitute Maldino Singh Yumnam produced a long run from just near the centre line. Working his way through the Myanmar defence, Maldino squared the ball from just outside the small box. But it hit defender Kyi Thar's right foot and lobbed into the net for 2-0.

Buoyed by the goal, India stepped up the pressure and pushed their opponents on the defensive for long spells.

Doungel controlled Manavathi's back pass and fired a right-footer into the top far corner. Later, Manavathi himself unleashed a terrific angled left-footer from the top of the box that struck the post and went in for 4-0.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Preparation

The Blue Colts will now return to India to continue their preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers that will take place next month in Malaysia.