Rediff.com  » Sports » Clijsters retires again as family life beckons

Clijsters retires again as family life beckons

April 12, 2022 18:09 IST
Kim Clijsters

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kim Clijsters/Twitter

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has retired from professional tennis, the 38-year-old said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time.

Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam winner who retired twice in her career in 2007 and 2012, returned to action in February 2020 but did not win a single match and also had to undergo knee surgery in October that year.

She last played at Indian Wells in October last year and was knocked out in the opening round.

 

"I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments. I can't wait to see what new adventures will cross my path," the Belgian wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with the WTA website, Clijsters explained she had been busy settling down in New Jersey with her family.

"I still love to hit the ball. With my schedule three, four days was enough to keep my rhythm under control but definitely not good enough if I decided to play another tournament," she said.

"Say, if I picked Australia, it's three-four weeks. That's just not possible at this stage in our family life. Life just sort of takes over, right?"

Clijsters ends her career with 41 singles titles and over $24 million in prize money.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
