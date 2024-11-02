News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Classy Zverev beats Rune, eyes Paris Masters glory

Classy Zverev beats Rune, eyes Paris Masters glory

November 02, 2024 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his semi final match against Denmark's Holger Rune. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq / Reuters 

Third seed Alexander Zverev produced a near-flawless display to outclass former champion Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(4) on Saturday and return to the Paris Masters final after a gap of four years.

The 27-year-old Zverev, who is aiming to leapfrog Carlos Alcaraz into second in the world rankings ahead of this month's season finale in Turin, awaits the winner of the semi-final between 2018 champion Karen Khachanov and local hope Ugo Humbert.

 

Sustained pressure from the baseline helped Zverev to grab the early break for a 3-1 lead in the contest but the German had to work a lot harder in the fifth game before unleashing a couple of booming serves to consolidate it.

The Roland Garros runner-up shrugged off a late double fault to wrap up the opening set on the back of 11 winners at a packed Palais Omnisports in Bercy.

A tighter second set ensued as Rune ramped up the aggression by serving and volleying at times, but Zverev was undeterred and came up with a powerful smash at the net to break the 21-year-old Dane again in the seventh game.

Zverev held his serve to love in the next game to go within touching distance of his first ATP 1000 hardcourt final since a run to the Cincinnati title three years ago.

Rune battled on bravely to level at 5-5 with a break and roared amid loud cheers before edging ahead following a six-deuce game that lasted more than 10 minutes.

After firing big winners on both flanks to force a tiebreak, Zverev took control by racing ahead 3-0 and held his nerve from there to earn a career-high 65th win of the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Not going to be easy, have to bat well': Ashwin
'Not going to be easy, have to bat well': Ashwin
PIX: New Zealand crumble but match evenly poised
PIX: New Zealand crumble but match evenly poised
HIL: Olympic superstar Owsley signs for Delhi Pipers
HIL: Olympic superstar Owsley signs for Delhi Pipers
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
Waqf land: Karnataka withdraws notices to farmers
Waqf land: Karnataka withdraws notices to farmers
LeT Terrorist Eliminated In Srinagar
LeT Terrorist Eliminated In Srinagar
Indian bowling attack is quite phenomenal: Ajaz Patel
Indian bowling attack is quite phenomenal: Ajaz Patel

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Indian bowling attack is quite phenomenal: Ajaz Patel
Indian bowling attack is quite phenomenal: Ajaz Patel
One of my better knocks in Test cricket: Shubman Gill
One of my better knocks in Test cricket: Shubman Gill

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances