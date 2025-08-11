HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » City's Grealish to make Everton move?

City's Grealish to make Everton move?

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 16:51 IST

x

Jack Grealish made just seven Premier League starts for Manchester City last season

IMAGE: Jack Grealish made just seven Premier League starts for Manchester City last season. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal for Manchester City's England midfielder Jack Grealish, Sky Sports television reported on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined City from Aston Villa for 100 million pounds ($134.57 million) in 2021 but has fallen out of favour there and is in urgent need of game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

 

Grealish made only seven league starts last season and was not included in City's recent Club World Cup squad.

He was also omitted from England's 2024 European Championship squad.

There was no immediate word from either club and the BBC cited sources saying a deal was not yet imminent although talks were progressing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's 2036 Olympic Games Bid Under Review
India's 2036 Olympic Games Bid Under Review
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
Harmanpreet and Co look to end ICC title drought
Harmanpreet and Co look to end ICC title drought
Aus to stay aggressive after record-extending win
Aus to stay aggressive after record-extending win
Chasing return to ODI WC, WI eye all-facet improvement
Chasing return to ODI WC, WI eye all-facet improvement

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why Kiwi Is A Superfruit

VIDEOS

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam step out for movie night0:58

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam step out for movie night

SPOTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport1:08

SPOTED: Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest march to EC1:44

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV